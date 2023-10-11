Kirk Cousins considers all rumors, opinions and public discussion about him to be none of his gosh darn business.

"Ignorance is bliss, and I'm just really ignorant," the Vikings quarterback said Wednesday as the 1-4 Vikings kicked off on-field preparation for Sunday's game against the 1-4 Bears in Chicago.

"I don't really have access to a lot [of news], and I try to do that by design," he added. "Some high school friends may text me what they're reading, and I'll text them back and tell them I prefer to remain ignorant. Besides that, I really don't know what's going on. I've been insulated at times to the point of being naïve and stupid, but I'd rather err on that side than consuming everything, and it takes your focus away from what's important."

As the Vikings' season has continued to sink, many naturally have an opinion on what the team should do with Cousins and other veterans ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Cousins was asked Wednesday if there was any scenario in which he would waive his no-trade clause.

"I'm just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week," he said. "And anything else is just not worth my time or energy or attention."

Addison limited, Nwangwu practices

Rookie receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (elbow) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (knee) were limited in Wednesday's practice.

Kick returner/running back Kene Nwangwu, who has spent the first five games on injured reserve, was designated for return and was a full practice participant. Safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) remains on the injury report but was a full practice participant.

Fields day for sacks?

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the third-most sacked quarterback in the league with 20. Only Washington's Sam Howell (29) and the Giants' Daniel Jones (28) have been sacked more times.

If Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who had a career-high three sacks two weeks ago, could snag at least half a sack on Sunday, he would join six Hall of Famers with at least 20 sacks, 30 interceptions and six Pro Bowls. The six are Nick Buoniconti, Brian Dawkins, Jack Ham, Ray Lewis, Larry Wilson and Charles Woodson.

Smith's 34 interceptions are second among active players. Former teammate and current Steeler Patrick Peterson has 35, including one this season. Peterson is tied for 129th on the career list. Smith is tied for 146th, 47 behind the record of 81 set by Vikings Hall of Famer Paul Krause. Krause had 53 with the Vikings and 28 with Washington.