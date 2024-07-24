Justin Jefferson's record-breaking contract warranted plenty of buzz this offseason as the Vikings receiver became the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, signing a four-year, $140 million contract in June.

But Jefferson's slate of off-the-field offseason obligations tapped into a different sort of stardom for the 25-year-old receiver.

After traveling to Brazil as an NFL ambassador last summer, Jefferson spent this year's summer vacation walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week and the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix's documentary series "Receiver."

"A part of the package is being an entertainer," Jefferson said in "Receiver." The series, which premiered on July 10, offered a glimpse into the 2023 NFL season and personal lives of five wide receivers, including Jefferson.

In July, Jefferson watched the first two episodes of the eight-episode series at its premiere in Los Angeles, then caught the rest later with friends and family. His favorite clip was what he felt like "everybody's favorite clip is" — his 141-yard performance against the Detroit Lions last Christmas Eve.

"I was talking a little smack and you know, just playing my ball," Jefferson said. "Just for people to really see the inside, behind the scenes, of how we talk in game-like situations, just the emotions, the competitive spirit. People actually got to see that with especially that episode."

In late June, Jefferson also visited Paris for the first time, walking the runway for Vogue World with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow.

"I'm a football player, so I'm not used to, you know, dressing up and having cameras on me and walking in the show," Jefferson said about his modeling debut. "So that definitely was a fire experience, and I definitely hope I can do that again."

Though on the topic of fashion, Jefferson laughed as he said that Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, can keep his new blonde buzz cut for himself.

"I'll keep the braids," Jefferson said. "I'll keep my reddish hair."

All eyes stay on Jefferson as his record-breaking contract sets up the second-year team captain as a centerpiece of the Vikings offense. Jefferson missed the Viking's optional spring workouts during contract negotiations before June's news conference to announce his historic deal.

"I'm just happy to be back with the team, be back playing football and to put the contract stuff behind me," Jefferson said.

"I have a C on my chest, and I carry that with pride, so every time I step foot on this field even when I'm out of this building, people are looking at me. I've just got to carry that on my chest."