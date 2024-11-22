Justin Jefferson explains how he would cover Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson had just finished his weekly lamentation about how opposing defenses always, without fail, change the way they normally play to put their primary focus on him.
A reporter spoke up. He asked Justin how Justin would cover Justin.
“I would do the same,” the Vikings receiver said with a smile. “It’s either let everybody else go off or let Justin go off. I’m going to let everybody else go off.”
Despite the steady diet of two-high safety looks, double coverages and safeties over the top, Jefferson still ranks second in the league in yards receiving (912), tied for ninth in touchdowns (five) and 10th in catches (59).
He needs 88 yards for his fifth 1,000-yard season in five years in the league. He led the league in receiving yards in 2022 (1,809), when he was unanimous Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He’s trailing only former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase in yards (1,056) and admits that the stats are important to him.
“I feel like every receiver who is performing at a high pace wants to lead the league in receiving yards, touchdowns and catches,” said Jefferson, whose career average of 97.3 yards per game in an all-time NFL record. “It’s not something that we’re trying to go out and strive for every single week, but just being a top receiver in this league, of course I normally get targeted throughout the game.
“It’s about making the most of my opportunities. Getting yards after the catch. Everyone wants to be the No. 1 receiver in this league.”
Oliver out, Darnold full-go
Quarterback Sam Darnold, who was limited in practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, was full-go in Thursday’s practice. Meanwhile, tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) was a full participant Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
With Oliver unlikely to play, T.J. Hockenson said he’s preparing to play more snaps and handle more blocking assignments against the Bears than he has so far in the three games he’s played since returning from a torn ACL. Hockenson has played only 47% of the snaps in his three games.
Meanwhile, Bears running back D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Offensive lineman Tevon Jenkins (ankle) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Not practicing for the Bears because of injury for the second straight day were offensive linemen Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and Ryan Bates (concussion) and defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle).
Jones: ‘I feel better than last week’
Snap counts and body language the last two weeks suggest Aaron Jones’ health has seen better days. But the soon-to-be-30-year-old running back said things are looking up.
“I definitely feel a lot better than last week,” Jones said. “So I’m confident going into this week.”
A shot to the ribs caused Jones to play only 52% of the snaps in the Jaguars game two weeks ago. It was his second-lowest percentage behind only the 16% he played when injuring his hamstring against the Jets in London.
Last week, Jones played 53% of the snaps in the win over Tennessee. He took some time off in that game after a particularly brutal tackle to open the third quarter. The Titans’ 6-4, 366-pound rookie tackle T’Vondre Sweat drove the 5-9, 208-pound Jones into the ground and landed on him.
“I felt it happening; I felt him grabbing me and I just tried to accelerate my feet as fast as I could because I knew what was about to happen,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ And as it was happening, I was like, ‘Ahhhhh!’ Just my air gone. I went out for a little bit and came back.”
Jones had a season-low 43 yards on 16 touches, including 39 yards on 15 carries for a season-low 2.6 yards per carry.
Jones is listed on the injury report with a rib injury. He had full participation on Wednesday and Thursday.
