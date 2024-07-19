Two days before Vikings rookies were set to report to training camp, the team reached a deal with its top pick.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who became the highest-drafted QB in Vikings history this spring, agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. McCarthy, who was selected 10th overall in the draft, is scheduled to make $21.85 million on the deal, with a signing bonus of $12.71 million.

McCarthy, Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner and Bengals offensive lineman Amarius Mims were the only 2024 first-round picks who hadn't signed deals as of Friday morning.

The NFL's rookie deals have been fixed according to a player's draft slot since 2011; items like the cash payout structure of a player's signing bonus are among the few terms left for teams and agents to negotiate in rookie deals. But even without his deal finalized into the summer, McCarthy stayed in the Twin Cities for the break between offseason workouts and minicamp, planning to work out at the team facility and throwing with former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen in Woodbury.

His deal was completed before Vikings rookies were set to report to training camp on Sunday. Veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, with the Vikings' first practice scheduled for Wednesday. The first practice open to fans is scheduled for July 27.



