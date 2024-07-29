Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said, "It's going to be a very competitive camp at multiple positions." We're taking a look at each of those competitions as training camp gets underway. Today: cornerback.

The Vikings finished the 2017 season with the NFL's top-ranked defense and second-ranked pass defense. From 2018-23, they drafted five cornerbacks in the first, second or third rounds. None of those five cornerbacks have started more than 10 games in a season for the Vikings, and of the five, only Andrew Booth Jr. is on the current 90-man roster.

The corners played a central role in the Vikings' four-game losing streak to end the 2023 season, and the group figured to be one of the team's biggest questions again in 2024. That was true even before Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL during the first practice of training camp, and Shaq Griffin sustained a soft tissue injury to his left leg on Thursday. And while the death of rookie Khyree Jackson is bigger than football, the Vikings did have high hopes for the fourth-round pick, meaning there's a competitive aspect to his loss as well. In any case, the Vikings' corners are heading into a pivotal season.

Here's a look at the competition at the cornerback position.

Last season

The VIkings signed Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency and put Akayleb Evans in a starting role, using Blackmon as their third corner. But Blackmon played only 38.4% of their defensive snaps, and the Vikings' lack of depth at corner was mitigated somewhat by the fact they used three safeties (Camryn Bynum, Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus) most of the time in their nickel package. The Vikings' pressure packages also forced quick throws that kept teams from testing their corners downfield. But as injuries sapped their pass rush and quarterbacks grew bolder in December, the Vikings gave up more big plays in the four-game losing streak to finish the season, underscoring their need for help at the position.

Offseason moves

In: Shaq Griffin (free agent signing), A.J. Green (free agent signing), Duke Shelley (free agent signing), Jacobi Francis (free agent signing)

Out: None

The contenders

Griffin, once he's healthy, figures to play opposite Murphy in the Vikings' base defense. But the team spent more than 90% of the time with at least five defensive backs on the field last year, and the Vikings have indicated they want to play more man coverage this season. The Vikings want to put Murphy in the slot as part of their nickel package, which means Evans and Booth, both in their third season, have to show they can handle themselves at outside corner. They are big enough to press and are in their second year with Flores and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones. But both players are free agents after 2025, which means this could be a pivotal season for either one to show he can solidify a long-term role.

One big question

What else could the Vikings do for help? O'Connell indicated this past week that the Vikings could need more help at the position, and they still have enough salary cap space to find help in free agency should they choose to do so.

They added veteran defensive back Bobby McCain on Monday, although McCain has mostly played safety. Flores coached McCain at Miami. Former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is also often mentioned as an option, though the veteran had requested a trade from Miami in 2021 while Flores was the head coach there before Miami restructured his contract. Flores also coached J.C. Jackson at the beginning of his career in New England, and the Vikings could add Jackson as a free agent. Stephon Gilmore, another veteran who played for Flores in New England, is also seeking a team for 2024, as is Adoree' Jackson. And though the Vikings didn't reach a new deal with Patrick Peterson after Flores became defensive coordinator in 2023, the 34-year-old is also looking for a team.

So there are options on the open market, and the Vikings can turn to their three-safety look from last year at times. But they figure to start with a long look at Evans and Booth to see if either has made enough progress to help assuage their concerns at the position.