Sunday's game against the Bears officially has been scheduled for noon, before the 49ers and Cardinals are set to play in the late-afternoon time slot. That means the Vikings still will be chasing the NFC's No. 2 seed, which is only attainable with a win and a loss by the 49ers.

O'Connell said he likely won't outright rest such starters as quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson. Playing time adjustments would be "more subtle," he said.

"Just knowing that the two seed is still available for us," O'Connell said. "Regardless, we still have a lot to play for just from a momentum standpoint [for] a football team that's kind of had some highs this year, for sure, and then one of our low moments of the season [Sunday]."

These Vikings know about the power of momentum, having forced swings in a handful of comebacks this season. They're on a downswing right now after all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — struggled Sunday in a loss to Green Bay. The offense didn't generate a first down until its 16th play, midway through the second quarter.

Playing the Bears' 28th-ranked defense could help the Vikings regain some confidence heading into the playoffs.

"You want to put your best foot forward," receiver K.J. Osborn said. "No matter if there's playoff implications or not. Obviously there's still some chances with things that can happen throughout the league."