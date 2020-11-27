The Vikings' playoff hopes took a sharp downward turn last weekend when they were upset by Dallas, putting Sunday's game against Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers pretty much in the must-win category. At 4-6, the Vikings are a half-game ahead of Carolina and two others teams, as well as one game behind the struggling Chicago Bears for the final NFC playoff spot with six games to play.
Gameview: Follow the Vikings-Carolina play-by-play and statistics here
Come back to startribune.com/sports for more as Sunday's kickoff approaches. Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around the NFL, as well as up-to-the-minute statistics on our Gameview from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kickoff: Noon
TV: Ch. 9 Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network stations, Satellite
Ben Goessling's game prediction (Coming Saturday)
Andrew Krammer's scouting report
Craig's picks against the spread
Star Tribune Vikings writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer
Follow @Access Vikings and @StribSports on Twitter.
Listen to the latest Access Vikings podcast
Team statistics, depth charts, injury reports: Vikings | Panthers
Rosters: Vikings | Panthers (Click on player names for stats and news updates)
Go deep: Star Tribune coverage highlights:
Vikings remember Bridgewater for horrific injury -- and his grace
Harrison Smith keeps learning from penalties
Don't blame Kubiak for Dallas loss
How secondary breakdowns doomed the Vikings
Cousins fell short where other top QBs came through last week