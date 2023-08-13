Blake Brandel laughed and played along when asked a series of questions that would have applied to him as an NFL player if he were one of the league's superstars rather than a faceless member of its (relatively) cheap, versatile and utterly invaluable army of minimum-wage grunt workers.

First question. Is Netflix planning a series on you? Entitled "Backup Lineman Who Has Played Games at Left and Right Tackle, Left and Right Guard, Dabbled Some at Center in Practice Last Year and was a Tight End in Zim's Jumbo Package in 2021," perhaps?

"I will say Netflix did do a great job of showing how great a warrior and leader Kirk [Cousins] is," Brandel said. "Me, I'm boring."

Did you consider joining Danielle Hunter's contract "hold-in" until the team paid you 20 million bucks rather than the $940,000 you signed for as an exclusive-rights free agent?

"I definitely won't be holding in, but I do respect the guys who do," Brandel said. "Those guys deserve what they're looking for."

Do you need a fake nose and glasses to go out in public?

"I do get a lot of eyes on me because I'm 6-7, 315," Brandel said. "My wife [Natalie] notices it more than I do. But typically, if someone thinks I might be a Viking, they usually think I'm Brian O'Neill. Then they usually say, 'What's Kirk like?'"

Do you Griddy after touchdowns?

"Actually, I have Griddied," Brandel said. "It's probably on YouTube. It was atrocious, but on purpose."

Explain, please.

"I was starting for [left tackle] Christian Darrisaw for a few games last year," Brandel said. "Justin Jefferson scored a touchdown and was about to do his Griddy when Brian O'Neill shoved him while celebrating.

"After that, Justin said the offensive line owed him a Griddy. So, Thanksgiving night, against the Patriots, Justin scored and the offensive line got in a circle and did the Griddy. It wasn't pretty."

What was attractive to the Vikings, however, was the way Brandel — a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 — played while Darrisaw — a first-round pick in 2021 — battled injuries.

Brandel played the last 39 offensive snaps in the upset win at Buffalo. He started three games. The Vikings went 2-1.

Not bad for a guy who spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. Or a guy who spent 2021 as then-coach Mike Zimmer's extra blocking tight end.

Speaking of which, hey Blake, you played 65 snaps that year, most of them reporting in as an eligible receiver. You were targeted zero times in the passing game. Did you ever tell Zim, "THROW ME THE DAMN BALL?!"

"Ah, no, but I totally agree," he said. "Throw the big man the ball."

Current coach Kevin O'Connell seems to be adding value and perhaps more job stability to Brandel's career this summer. O'Connell has shifted the tackle-sized fella to guard almost exclusively up to this point in camp.

Brandel is listed as Ed Ingram's top backup at right guard on the team's first depth chart. Ingram, the inconsistent incumbent, hasn't won the job yet, as evidenced by the fact he was the only starter on offense who played in last week's preseason opener at Seattle. Brandel, meanwhile, started at left guard and struggled along with the rest of the line.

Brandel says he's better right now on the right side of the line.

"I have an easier time throwing my hands from the right side for some reason," he said.

That's odd for a guy who came into the league as a left tackle. A guy whose 48 consecutive starts at Oregon State — third-most in school history — included 39 straight at left tackle.

"I think what happens is you don't develop the best habits and techniques in college," Brandel said. "Then you come into the league, and they ask you to play on the other side and it changes your brain, and it makes you work on things the right way and you don't develop bad habits."

With only eight offensive linemen active on game days, Brandel's versatility has comforted the coaching staff.

"You need some guys like him on your team," said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.

Affordable ones, too.

Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, punter Ryan Wright, safety Camryn Bynum, inside linebacker Brian Asamoah II and running back Ty Chandler are some other key players and/or starters making less than $1 million this season.

Now some questions more suited to Brandel's role as invaluable grunt-worker ...

As an exclusive-rights free agent, was the contract offered to you pretty much a take-it-or-leave-it negotiation?

"Yep," he said. "Pretty much."

Guaranteed money?

"Nope," he said. "Nothing. And that's all right with me. I just want to play football. I'm lucky, blessed to be here. There's no other team I'd rather play for.

"I definitely had impostor syndrome when I first got here. It was like, 'I can't believe I'm here.' I'm looking at Danielle and thinking, 'This is the guy I'm supposed to block?!' Eventually, I realized I am going to get knocked down, but as long as I keep getting back up, staying confident, I know that I belong here."