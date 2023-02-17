The Vikings brought back a pair of key depth players on Friday, announcing they re-signed offensive lineman Blake Brandel and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to exclusive rights free agent deals.

Because Brandel and Tonga have fewer than three accrued seasons in the league, they were prohibited from negotiating with other teams if the Vikings offered them contracts at the league minimum salary. Both players have two accrued seasons, so their deals are expected to be worth $940,000 apiece.

Tonga took on a larger role on the Vikings' defensive line toward the end of the regular season, starting in their Week 16 win over the Giants and logging a half-sack and three pressures in the game. The Vikings liked what he provided as an internal pass rusher, though he saw time at nose tackle against the run late in the season, as well.

Brandel played in nine games for the Vikings last season, starting three at left tackle while Christian Darrisaw was out with a concussion in November and December. He suffered a torn medial collateral ligament against the Lions in December and missed the rest of the regular season, but returned in time for the Vikings' wild-card playoff loss to the Giants.