The NFL awarded compensatory draft picks recently to teams that lost key free agents, coaches and executives in 2023. The Vikings received none, leaving them with nine selections in next month's NFL draft.

As it currently stands, the Vikings have only two picks in the top 100 in this year's draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. The Vikings don't have a third-rounder, which was sent to Detroit as part of the trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson in 2022.

The Vikings' first-round pick is No. 11 overall. They have twice drafted in the top 11 over the past 10 years, selecting linebacker Anthony Barr with the ninth overall pick in 2014 and cornerback Trae Waynes at No. 11 the following year.

Vikings' 2024 draft picks

First round: No. 11 overall

Second round: No. 42

Fourth round: No. 108, No. 129

Fifth round: No. 157, No. 167

Sixth round: No. 177, No. 188

Seventh round: No. 230



