Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her doctor found a small calcification during a recent six-month check up that was successfully removed during a "minimally invasive outpatient procedure."

In a post on social media, Klobuchar said she's again "cancer-free" but "will have a few days of radiation as a precaution."

The DFL senator, who is seeking re-election this fall, has touted the benefits of routine screenings and exams since she was first diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in March of 2021. She encouraged "every Minnesotan and every American to get their routine screenings, exams, and follow-ups."

"It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others," she wrote. "Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift."

Klobuchar has had routine exams every six months at Mayo Clinic since her diagnosis. She underwent a successful lumpectomy and a round of radiation treatment in 2021. Doctors told Klobuchar that her treatment had gone well and her chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.

"Thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free," Klobuchar wrote.