Minnesota United's turnaround from an 0-4 start to 6-1-4 since then included seven points earned against Western Conference rivals Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles FC in its last three games.

That's why the Loons have climbed since May from last place and no points to as high as sixth place in the Western Conference entering Saturday's game against Vancouver in Salt Lake City.

They did so with home victories 1-0 over Seattle and 2-1 over Portland and Wednesday's last-minute, 2-2 draw at LAFC.

"We played three of the biggest and best teamsin the conference," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "To come through unscathed is great for the players, great for the club. As we say, those games are gone now. We have to concentrate on what's the next thing ahead of us and that's Vancouver.

"We want to keep this run going. We've got a couple big games coming up at home after that. It'd put us in a really good spot if we were to go undefeated, certainly with this game starting on Saturday."

The Loons play home games next Saturday against Houston and Aug. 14 against L.A. Galaxy.

Taylor in, Gasper out

DJ Taylor started at left back for injured Chase Gasper (hip flexor) in the only change Heath made to his 11. He stayed with Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod and Ethan Finley up front in a 4-3-3 formation while he designated Adrien Hunou a sub. Defender Michael Boxall and Franco Fragapane remained out.

Friendly skies

MLS mandates its teams charter flights rather than fly commercial to minimize contact in this COVID-19 pandemic world. The Loons flew to Los Angeles on Tuesday, stayed there overnight after Wednesday's game and flew to Utah on Thursday. They were set to return home after Saturday's game.

"It's one of the things the players have been asking for in their CBA (collective-bargaining agreements)," Heath said. "It will be interesting to see what happens when everything gets fully back to normal. We've got people who look after us at MSP really well. But the fact we can drive to the airport, walk on and we're on our own timetable is a huge, huge plus for all the teams."

Home away from home

Saturday's road game actually was a neutral-site game in Salt Lake City that Heath called "not particularly" beneficial for his Loons. Vancouver already had played seven "home" games in Real Salt Lake's stadium because of the pandemic.

Heath was more interested to see how his players would react to play without spectators again.

"It was a terrific atmosphere at LAFC and I know we all like themselves back in the picture," Heath said. "We have to approach it in the right matter. If we have to motivate ourselves playing in an empty stadium, then that's what we have to do."

Go the distance

Finlay's 90-plus minute performance Wednesday was his first complete game since a playoff game at Sporting Kansas City last December.

"He put an incredible shift in," Heath said. "He's a great professional. He's one of them guys you never worry what you're going to get from him."

Not quite a mile high

Back at altitude, does Salt Lake City's 4,300-foot elevation still affect the Loons coming back through a venue in which they played in late May? Particularly for a team playing its third game in eight days?

"Well, it doesn't for me on the sideline," Heath said. "That might come into play as the game unfolds. I would think we'll use most of our subs at some stage."