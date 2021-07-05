Major League Soccer's investigation into racially abusive allegations concerning Minnesota United player Franco Fragapane proved to be inconclusive.

Without naming him, MLS issued a statement Monday that said while the investigation found "the allegation to be made in good faith, the League could not corroborate or refute the allegation."

No disciplinary action was taken, other than required completion of league-mandated non-discrimination and anti-harassment training.

In an emotional news conference after a June 26 game, Portland coach Giovanni Savarese accused a Minnesota United player of a "racial situation, a racial discriminatory word" directed at star player Diego Chara in the game's second half.

Savarese didn't name the player or specify the word or phrase used. MLS didn't name Fragapane in its Monday statement.

Loons coach Adrian Heath confirmed to reporters after a Thursday training session that Fragapane is his player who Heath said "vehemently" denied the allegation.

Minnesota United issued a statement Monday saying it fully supported MLS' investigation, "whose findings mirror our own review of the situation." It also said the club "unequivocally supports the principles of inclusion, equality and respect – both in words and actions – for our sports, our league, our community and our society. There is no place for racism, homophobia or misogyny in any form."

MLS' statement said it opened an investigation immediately into the allegation outlined in the referee's game report and alleged by Portland team officials. It said MLS conducted a "thorough review" that included interviews with the game official and players as well as an examination of all available audio and video footage.

The statement also said, "MLS will use this moment to reinforce its commitment, and the commitment of each of its Clubs, to an environment that is free from discrimination or harassment and treats all participates with respect and inclusivity."

MLS said it mandates all players complete the annual training, which takes place in the preseason. Clubs are required to ensure all players who arrive after preseason complete such testing and any players who haven't must do so promptly. Clubs that don't comply will be subject to fines, the release said.

Minnesota United acquired Fragapane from his Argentine first-division team in May after the season started.

Savarese criticized referee Rosendo Mendoza that night for his handling of the situation. It created a three-minute delay starting in the game's 63rd minute while Mendoza and veteran leaders from both teams huddled to discuss what had been said.

In a play believed to have precipitated the incident, Chara kicked toward and collided with Fragapane from behind, knocking him down while Fragapane tried to control a bounding ball with his chest.

Fragapane played all of Saturday's 2-2 home draw with San Jose while the investigation's results publicly were awaited.

Heath after the game said there was no reason Fragapane shouldn't have played. He was asked in his post-game media interview if it was a case of innocent until proven guilty.

"I thought that was American law, isn't it?" Heath replied. "I didn't realize we were guilty by association. So we'll see. Hopefully, they'll have a resolution in the next few days."