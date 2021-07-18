Before the referee could review the previous play, Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod's goal in the 80th minute beat Seattle 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Allianz Stadium.

With it went the Sounders' MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak that started their season.

So, too, did the Loons' winless streak of seven losses and a draw since the two teams first played each other in MLS play in 2017.

Loons star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso created the game's only goal with a pass through a defender's legs that found second-half substitute Niko Hansen open with space to operate right of the goal and approaching the goal line.

Hansen's crossing pass eluded a Seattle defender and found Lod alone on the other side of the goal, where he used his natural left foot to score into an open net.

Fans on Minnesota United's Wonderwall were still grumbling Lod hadn't received a penalty kick after he was brought down in the penalty area just moments earlier. They were still calling for a video review when he scored.

Seattle arrived at Allianz Field with a MLS record for longest unbeaten streak to start a season.

The Sounders were 8-0-5 in their first 13 games while the Loons' own unbeaten streak ended at seven games (4-0-3) with a 2-0 loss at Colorado two weeks ago.

The Loons, meanwhile, had never beaten Seattle since they entered MLS in 2017. They arrived Sunday with an 0-7-1 record against Seattle, including a late 3-2 loss there in the Western Conference final last December and a 4-0 rematch loss that started the season in Seattle in April.

Depleted by injuries and absences, the Sounders played on without their midfielders Roldan, Cristian gone to play with his U.S. team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Alex with his El Salvador team. Their substitute list included two players recalled from Tacoma, one of them 15 years old.

The Loons, in turn, played again without starting defenders Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire.

Loons coach Adrian Heath started a 4-2-3-1 that put central midfielders Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson back in the starting 11 after they were rested for Ozzie Alonso and Jan Gregus at Colorado on July 7.

Boxall missed his second consecutive game because of an upper thigh injury that also cost him a trip with his New Zealand team to the Tokyo Olympics. Metanire returned home to France seeking a U.S. green card but still is waiting for his passport's return after his green-card request was granted, Heath said.

The Loons controlled much of the play in the first half, but Seattle had the more dangerous chances, forcing goalkeeper Tyler Miller to make three important saves.

The Sounders appeared to score off a long free kick, but defender Xavier Arreaga's flicked-on header was ruled off-side by a stride in the 74th minute.