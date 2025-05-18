Minnesota United wins 3-0, extends St. Louis City's winless streak to 10 games

Julian Gressel subbed on in the 76th minute, replacing Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and scored his first goal for Minnesota in the 78th. The 31-year-old redirected a cross played by Pereyra from the left side to the back post into the net to cap the scoring. Gressel was waived by Inter Miami at the end of April and did not make an appearance with the club this season. The two-time MLS Cup champion and 2017 MLS rookie of the year started 31 games for Miami in 2024, finishing with two goals with 12 assists.