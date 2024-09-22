KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored his fifth goal in as many games, Bongokuhle Hlongwane added another in stoppage time and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.
Minnesota United waits out weather delay, beats Sporting Kansas City 2-0
Kansas City (8-16-7) was eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention with the loss.
Following a weather delay of more than two hours, the Loons took whatever energy was crackling overhead at Children’s Mercy Park and applied it on the pitch after halftime.
Yeboah ran to a though ball played by Robin Lod and lofted a shot from the left-center of the area inside the back post to open the scoring in the 65th minute. The 24-year-old forward who joined the team during the summer transfer window has scored a goal in three consecutive games, and also scored twice in his MLS debut, a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 24.
Hlongwane gave Minnesota (12-12-5) a 2-0 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Lod tapped a pass to Hlongwane, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper Tim Melia one-on-one for his 11th goal of the season and his fourth in the last four games.
Dayne St. Claire had four saves for the Loons, who remained in the ninth and final Western Conference playoff spot, but narrowed the gap on eighth-place Portland to two points.
Kansas City had 66% possession and outshot Minnesota 19-7, 4-3 on target.
