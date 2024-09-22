Loons

Minnesota United waits out weather delay, beats Sporting Kansas City 2-0

Kelvin Yeboah scored again for the Loons, his fifth goal in as many games since joining the team in August.

By News Services

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 5:56AM
Minnesota United forward Kelvin Yeboah celebrates after scoring off a penalty kick during the second half on Sept. 18. Yeboah scored in the 65th minute on Saturday night in Kansas City. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored his fifth goal in as many games, Bongokuhle Hlongwane added another in stoppage time and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Kansas City (8-16-7) was eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention with the loss.

Following a weather delay of more than two hours, the Loons took whatever energy was crackling overhead at Children’s Mercy Park and applied it on the pitch after halftime.

Yeboah ran to a though ball played by Robin Lod and lofted a shot from the left-center of the area inside the back post to open the scoring in the 65th minute. The 24-year-old forward who joined the team during the summer transfer window has scored a goal in three consecutive games, and also scored twice in his MLS debut, a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 24.

Hlongwane gave Minnesota (12-12-5) a 2-0 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Lod tapped a pass to Hlongwane, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper Tim Melia one-on-one for his 11th goal of the season and his fourth in the last four games.

Dayne St. Claire had four saves for the Loons, who remained in the ninth and final Western Conference playoff spot, but narrowed the gap on eighth-place Portland to two points.

Kansas City had 66% possession and outshot Minnesota 19-7, 4-3 on target.

about the writer

News Services

More from Loons

See More
Loons

Loons wait out weather delay, beat Sporting KC

card image

Kelvin Yeboah scored again for the Loons, his fifth goal in as many games since joining the team in August.

Loons

Analysis: Darius Randell, 17, is a reason for Minnesota United to hope

Jon Marthaler
card image
Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United’s struggles at home continue

card image