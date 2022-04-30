Loons Game Day

9 p.m. at Los Angeles F.C., FS1, SKOR North radio (1500 am)

Preview

The Loons have scored five goals the last two games after strikers Abu Danladi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane have come on together as second-half substitutes for a team that has struggled to score goals. That leaves coach Adrian Heath pondering whether to keep his attacking front four intact in his 11 or shake things up. "They stretch the field for us," Heath said after Thursday's training. "I've still not made up my mind which way we're going to go. I have a decision to make on the weekend." … LAFC star Carlos Vela has scored four goals in eight games … Starting defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp traveled with the team to L.A. even though he is suspended for Sunday's game because of yellow card accumulations. Left back Chase Gasper traveled as well on his road back to getting fully fit after he entered himself into a California treatment center for nearly a month … The fifth-place and 4-2-2 Loons visit 6-1-1 LAFC in a late night Sunday game from the West Coast at Banc of California Stadium. They're 1-1-1 there since LAFC entered MLS in 2018. "We've proved we can go there and win," Heath said. "It's a really difficult place to go play. I think it might be, along with Austin, at this moment in time the best atmosphere in MLS. It's a great place to go play and show everybody what we're capable of."

Injuries

Loons list D Romain Metanire (hamstring), MF Hassani Dotson (ACL surgery) and F Patrick Weah (knee surgery) out. LAFC lists Doneil Henry (hamstring) as questionable. Eddie Segura (knee), Erik Duenas (knee), Julian Gaines (pelvis), Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) are out.