2:30 p.m. vs. FC Dallas * BSN, The CW Twin Cities, Univision/TUDN * 1500 AM

Preview

X-rays taken Friday on Loons starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's finger were negative and coach Adrian Heath called him available to start Saturday. He left at halftime Wednesday after dislocating it in a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake. "Although he was a bit sore, there's no fracture," Heath said. "So he's O.K." … Loons left back Kemar Lawrence trained with the team on Friday and coach Adrian Heath declared him available for Saturday after he missed the last three games injured. Heath didn't indicate if there'd be other changes to a backline that will be without center back Bakaye Dibassy the rest of the season and probably the start of next season because of a ruptured quadricep tendon. … Fourth-place FC Dallas is just a point behind the third-place Loons, but has won just three times on the road. Dallas lost 4-0 at Nashville two weeks ago before playing Real Salt Lake to a 1-1 draw at home last Saturday. It hasn't played since then, while the Loons have had only two days to regenerate and train since Wednesday's loss. … Dallas' single win in six games in Minnesota came during its second trip in June 2018. The Loons have won the other five and could complete their first sweep of Dallas after getting their first away win against the team in May. … The Loons MNUFC2 reserve team will again play the second half of a game-day doubleheader after Saturday's 2:30 p.m. MLS game. It'll play FC Dallas' North Texas SC in a game free for the first game's ticketholders.

Injuries

The Loons list Dibassy (ruptured quadricep tendon), D Callum Montgomery (thigh), G Eric Dick (lower back) as well as MF Hassani Dotson (knee surgery) and MF Jacori Hayes (lower leg) as out. FC Dallas lists no injuries.