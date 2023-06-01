Minnesota United's Luis Amarilla was neither starter nor sub in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Austin, another indicator the striker's days as a Loon are ending.

The club is completing a deal that will send Amarilla to Mazatlán in Mexico's Liga MX, according to a source with knowledge of the team's plans to use Amarilla's designated-player spot elsewhere on its roster.

Multiple media outlets have reported the Loons are pursuing veteran goal scorer Teemu Pukki, a teammate of Loons midfielder Robin Lod on the Finland national team.

Pukki, 33, is an upcoming free agent who has played his entire career in Europe. Most recently, that has been with Norwich City in England's second-tier EFL Championship since 2018.

After Wednesday's game, Loons coach Adrian Heath said he's "not going to speak about somebody's ifs, whats and maybes."

"Obviously, he's a free agent," Heath added. "We know that. That's all I want to say about that at this minute."

The Loons could sign Pukki or another player when the next MLS transfer window opens July 5.

Amarilla, 27, is expected to sign a four-year contract with Mazatlán, according to one Mexican report. He has scored two goals in 13 MLS games this season, which is his second stint for a team he playfully predicted he'd score 25 goals for his first time around in 2020.

When asked about Amarilla's absence in Wednesday's game and his future with the Loons, Heath said, "At the end of the day, he's our player. Until otherwise, he's our player."