ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Molino and Kei Kamara scored and Minnesota United picked up its first win in five games, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.
Molino took a run down the left and shot through the legs of the keeper for his seventh goal of the season and a two-goal advantage at the 69th minute.
Kamara gave Minnesota (6-5-4) a 1-0 lead, converting a penalty kick in the 16th minute.
Dayne St. Clair made a diving save in the 83rd minute to help preserve the shutout.
Cincinnati (3-8-4) hasn't scored in its last four contests.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Sick Zverev up to date on COVID tests, negative
The Latest from the French Open (all times local):
Vikings
The Latest: Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler among injured Sunday
The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):2 p.m.Cleveland running back Nick Chubb has left the game against Dallas with a right…
Loons
Tottenham humiliates Man United with 6-1 Premier League win
Tottenham tore apart Manchester United for a 6-1 victory on Sunday, exposing the defensive weaknesses in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side by inflicting the team's joint-heaviest Premier League defeat at home.
Vikings
LaFleur says Quinn helped teach him how to keep teams loose
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his years working for Dan Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons' staff helped him understand how to lead a…
Sports
Winds of change blow on day of upsets at French Open
On a Sunday of upsets among the women at the French Open, revenge was a dish served up in an autumnal chill by a Polish teenager.