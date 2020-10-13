Minnesota United will return to training Tuesday in Blaine after all additional coronavirus testing of players and staff came back negative.

Wednesday home game against Chicago is scheduled to proceed with a 7 p.m. start, a team spokesman said.

Sunday’s game at Dallas FC was postponed on Saturday after two Loons players were confirmed positive in testing that is part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The team or MLS didn’t name the two players.

All players and staff initially were quarantined and tested three additional times after the two players were confirmed positive and all those tests were negative, the team said in a Saturday statement that announced Sunday’s postponed game.

More testing continued Monday, when training was canceled and players and staff remained in quarantine.

Minnesota United players and staff have been tested every other day and on the day before games throughout this resumed regular season as part of those league protocols.

Loons coach Adrian Heath is scheduled to hold his regular video conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

MLS on Monday night postponed Colorado’s three games in the next 10 days because of the total number of COVID-19 cases among its players and staff. Those who continue to test negative can attend team training, but otherwise will remain quarantined. Colorado’s last two games have been postponed as well.