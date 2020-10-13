Minnesota United players and staff remained in quarantine and away from training on Monday.

The team’s game scheduled at FC Dallas on Sunday night wasn’t played because two Loons first-team players tested confirmed positive for COVID-19. United is next scheduled to play at home vs. Chicago on Wednesday.

All players and staff initially were tested three additional times after the two players were confirmed positive and all those tests were negative, the team said in a statement that announced the postponement of Sunday’s game.

The club or MLS hadn’t announced results of additional testing as of Monday evening.

Details regarding a rescheduling of the Dallas game have not been announced.

Wednesday’s game remained scheduled to be played, depending upon the latest testing results, including testing the day before games, which has been a regular part of MLS coronavirus protocols.

MLS on Monday night postponed Colorado’s three games in the next 10 days because of the total number of COVID-19 cases among its players and staff. Those who continue to test negative can at-tend team training, but otherwise will remain quarantined. Colorado’s past two games have been postponed as well.

JERRY ZGODA