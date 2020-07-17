After its thrilling comeback to beat Sporting Kansas City in the MLS is Back tournament opener, Minnesota United takes on another big rival, Real Salt Lake, tonight in Orlando. Tap here for info before and during the match.
Match start: 9:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN | Radio: 1500 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 157 | Mobile: SKOR North app
Game info: Pregame notes and match statistics
Twitter: Game reporter @JerryZgoda | @MNUFC | @ESPNFC
Rosters, stats and schedules: Loons | Real Salt Lake
Pregame reading:
Loons-Sporting KC highlight reel
