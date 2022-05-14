Loons Gameday

3 p.m. vs. Seattle Sounders, ESPN and SKOR North (1500-AM)

Preview

Already set to play three games in eight days, Minnesota United lost a day of rest before Sunday's game at Seattle when severe weather Wednesday night pushed the final 72 minutes of its U.S. Open Cup match against the Colorado Rapids to Thursday. "One thing I do know, you don't feel as tired when you win," said Loons coach Adrian Heath. "We'll fly out [Friday], so we've got a couple of days to relax and do a light session on Saturday." The Loons gave most key starters the game off against Colorado until bringing on Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Wil Trapp on in the 64th minute. ... After missing each of the past two games with illness, striker Luis Amarilla traveled with the team and is available for selection on Sunday. Defender Romain Metanire, who has played just 22 minutes this season, will miss Sunday's game but should be back at training by the middle of next week. ... Seattle won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Allianz Field last month. The Sounders lost in the U.S. Open Cup to San Jose Wednesday and as of Friday sat one place above last in the Western Conference, but they have played the fewest games in MLS this season.

Injuries

The Loons list F Patrick Weah (knee), D Romain Metanire (thigh) and M Hassani Dotson (knee) all as out. Seattle Sounders list M Joao Paulo (right ACL tear) and D Jackson Ragen (health and safety protocol) as out.