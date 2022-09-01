Minnesota United changed its formation and its starting 11 considerably for Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake played at altitude in nearly 100-degree temperatures.

It was only the Loons' second loss in their past 12 games, a still-successful 8-2-2 stretch dating to late June in which they were MLS' most productive team.

The Loons hadn't been shut out since a 1-0 home loss to New York City FC on May 28.

They left star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso home to give him rest before Saturday's game against FC Dallas begins a stretch of the regular season's final six games.

Coach Adrian Heath made five other starting 11 adjustments and started the game with a 4-3-3 alignment rather than his preferred 4-2-3-1.

Included were the first MLS starts for newcomers Mender Garcia and Jonathan Gonzalez. There also were halftime adjustments while trailing 2-0 that brought on substitute Robin Lod and veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller for hurting starter Dayne St. Clair.

Real Salt Lake scored in the sixth and 23rd minute and then nurtured that 2-0 lead until Anderson Julio scored a 79th-minute goal into an open net after Miller was caught far from goal.

Forward Sergio Cordova scored his eighth goal in MLS play this season in the sixth minute. He established position inside Loons left back Alan Benitez at the edge of the six-yard box. He controlled a lob cross with his chest and with two touches scored from short range around defender Michael Boxall and past St. Clair.

Jefferson Savarino scored RSL's second goal on a slide through the box that connected him with a crossing pass that deflected off Loons starting center back Brent Kallman. The ball skipped off Kallman and went straight to Savarino, who redirected it with his left foot past St. Clair.

At halftime, Heath approved of his team's play between the field's two 18-yard boxes but called its defensive shape "bordered on embarrassing" in a halftime interview with Bally Sports North.

RSL started the game in sixth place behind the third-place Loons but now still has lost only twice at home all season. The Loons had won four of their past five road games until Wednesday and had reached a club-record six road victories getting there.

St. Clair came out of the game at halftime after he had his hand evaluated during the first half. Miller came on to play in MLS action for the first time since the season's second week — March 5 against Nashville. Heath made two other substitutions that that brought Lod into the game for Abu Danladi and Oniel Fisher for Benitez.

Heath promised there'd be lineup rotation Wednesday and he delivered both, starting with that 4-3-3 formation because of necessity and coach's strategy.

Reynoso stayed behind while fellow attackers Franco Fragapane and Luis Amarilla as well as central midfielder Lod were designated substitutes to start the game.

So, too, was Kervin Arriaga on a night both Garcia and Gonzalez started an MLS game for the first time up in that front three that also included Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Arriaga subbed in during the 69th minute.

Kallman started at the left center-back position alongside Boxall for injured Bakaye Dibassy. He ruptured his right-leg quadriceps tendon in Saturday's game and is out for the rest of the season and likely the start of next season, too.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.