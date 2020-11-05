Minnesota United’s six-game unbeaten streak reached seven games as the Loons improved their playoff standing by one more precious point after Wednesday’s wild 2-2 comeback draw with Chicago Fire FC.

They left Allianz Field saved by a video review after it appeared Chicago scored the winning goal off a deflected corner kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Loons now are 3-0-4 in their past seven games, and Wednesday’s draw improved their points-per-game average to 1.55.

In a game postponed and rescheduled by three weeks, Chicago finally arrived at Allianz Field and built a 2-0 lead through 52 minutes before the Loons scored twice in 16 minutes.

Defender Jose Aja’s flick with his foot turned second-half sub Emanuel Reynoso’s 24-yard free kick into the Loons’ first goal in the 64th minute, and Robin Lod’s header just inside the left post left former Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth with no chance in the 80th minute.

Lod’s goal came after Kevin Molino kept possession of the ball near midfield and moved it forward on the right side to Romain Metanire, whose crossing pass Lod deftly headed on goal.

Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay watched his first half shot on goal head towards Chicago Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

The Fire came to Allianz Field needing four points in its final two games to clinch the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago threatened early and often, taking a 1-0 lead on forward Robert Beric’s header from inside the 18-yard box in the 17th minute.

The Fire played a long, high ball sent by former Loons captain Francisco Calvo over the Minnesota back line. Midfielder Przemysław Frankowski controlled it with a spinning move around Metanire and delivered a crossing pass that Beric headed past Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Lod had a prime chance blocked by Shuttleworth before halftime.

After halftime, Fire midfielder Mauricio Pineda made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute after Loons defender Brent Kallman’s attempted sliding clear of a dangerous crossing pass went toward Pineda, who buried a right-footed shot past Kallman, St. Clair and midfielder Marlon Hairston.

Loons coach Adrian Heath substituted attacking midfielder Reynoso for Ethan Finlay and striker Aaron Schoenfeld for starter Kei Kamara in the 60th minute, looking for some energy, some fresh legs and some goals.

Aja got one back with his first goal as a Loon, flicking with his foot a curving Reynoso free kick into the 18-yard box. It eluded a gaggle of rising players seeking to use their heads, and instead it settled on the foot of Aja, who directed it past Shuttleworth.

The Fire arrived at Allianz Field in the Eastern Conference 10th and final playoff spot and with much to play for while the Loons already had clinched a West playoff spot. They entered in the fourth and final place to win home-field advantage in the playoffs’ first round.

“We know it’s not going to be easy,” Heath said on Tuesday during a video call with reporters. “There’s everything for them to play for. We played them for a half at Disney [a scrimmage before the MLS is Back tournament in July] and they were really well organized. I thought they had a lot of threats. It’s going to be a difficult game for us because they have so much riding on this.

“It’s such a huge game for them. I’m hoping the game will mean so much for them, it will put our players in the right frame of mind.”

The Loons arrived at Allianz after having Sunday’s game at Sporting Kansas City canceled when a fourth Loons player tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Players worked out individually Sunday and Monday in an attempt to prevent the virus’ spread and trained in small groups of five on Tuesday.

“It’s obviously frustrating for them,” Heath said of his team. “Players are creature of habit, waking up every morning not knowing if there’s going to be training, what time you’re trading is not ideal. But I have to say they’ve come and tried to make a joke about it and try to see the lighthearted side of it because there’s nothing we can do.

“These are the rules. We have to abide by them. We don’t want anybody else to get the COVID.”