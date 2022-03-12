6 p.m. Sunday at New York Red Bulls · BSN, 1500-AM

Preview: Formerly injured Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Franco Fragapane, Abu Danladi and Kervin Arriaga all trained Friday, and Loons coach Adrian Heath called them all available. He said starting right back Romain Metanire is closer to returning but probably not close enough. Defender Oniel Fisher didn't train Friday, will travel and is a gameday decision, Heath said. … The Loons have started their sixth season with two 1-1 draws, at Philadelphia and at home against Nashville SC. This is the Red Bulls' home opener after they started 2-0 on the road, beating San Jose 3-1 and Toronto 4-1. Because of COVID-19 and abbreviated or unbalanced schedules, the Loons haven't played the Red Bulls since a 2-1 United victory on April 6, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. … Loons veteran defender Brent Kallman is prepared for a battle. "It's going to be nasty, it's going to be gritty," he said. "You got to be ready to fight for the first ball at all the knockdowns over 90 minutes. They really test you and they have quality, too. But the games have been a fistfight." … Opening kick was changed from a 1 p.m. start time.

Injuries: The Loons list Dibassy (ankle), Fisher (thigh), Gasper (head) and Metanire (thigh) as questionable; F Patrick Weah remains out. The Red Bulls list Andres Reyes (foot), Wiki Carmona (foot), Cameron Harper (quad) and Ashley Fletcher (visa) as out and Cristian Casseres (hip flexor) as questionable.