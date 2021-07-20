Minnesota United was back at training Tuesday for the first time since its 1-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday, and the feeling was much different than the last match week.

It was the Loons' first win against Seattle in its MLS history, and it snapped an MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak for the Sounders. The win was much-needed after a disappointing draw against San Jose and a loss to Colorado.

After losing 2-0 to the Rapids on July 7 to end United's seven-game unbeaten streak, Loons coach Adrian Heath had harsh words for his team. His message was simple: their performance wasn't good enough. He organized practices on days that the team originally had off, and the extra work seemed to pay off Sunday.

"It did exactly what it was designed to do in terms of waking us back up," midfielder Wil Trapp said of Heath's message. "You go on a run of unbeaten games, and sometimes you get lulled to sleep… We might think we've come out of it, but we haven't. We have to continue to push forward, and that's what you saw on Sunday."

The Loons now look ahead to a home match against Portland on Saturday. The last time the two teams met, Minnesota United scored the quickest goal in club history and left Portland with a 1-0 victory. It was also the match in which Timbers star Diego Chara alleged that Loons forward Franco Fragapane directed a racial slur toward him, although an MLS investigation found no evidence of racist abuse.

"This week is about recovering and getting ready to play against a Portland team that probably feels like they have something to gain on us based on the last game," Trapp said. "It's really getting our bodies back in place, but then realizing that this is a team that's going to come for three points."

Returning players

Fullback Romain Metanire returned from France on Monday and was back on the training field Tuesday. He missed three matches while waiting for his U.S. green card abroad. Heath said Metanire kept up with training while he was away, with the team sending him training instructions and receiving videos back of his sessions.

"The thing about Romain is you never worry about his fitness," Heath said. "We'll build him up through the week and see where he is for the weekend."

Also back was defender Michael Boxall, who missed the last two matches after leaving the match against San Jose with an apparent groin/thigh injury. Boxall ran through individual drill with a trainer at Tuesday's practice. Heath said he was hopeful that the veteran would return for Saturday's match against Portland.