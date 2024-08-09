Minnesota United continued its summer roster shakeup on Friday with a couple of loan moves – one involving multiple players and foreign shores, and one that clears an important roster spot.
Loons
Minnesota United loans Patrick Weah to Danish squad and Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC
The Loons are freeing up roster space with other moves in mind, as they wait for their next game on Aug. 24.
By Jon Marthaler
Special to the Star Tribune
The Loons have loaned striker Patrick Weah, one of their homegrown players, and MNUFC2 midfielder Molik Jesse Khan to HB Køge, of Denmark’s second division. For Weah, it’s his second loan in as many seasons and his third in four seasons, after a stint with Sacramento Republic in 2021 and another with FC Tulsa last season.
Weah leads MNUFC2 with eight goals this season in 13 games, but struggled for first-team playing time, even when the Loons were almost entirely out of strikers, playing a total of just 35 minutes in MLS over three appearances. Khan had also made 13 appearances for MNUFC2 this season, and was on the bench twice for the first team, without appearing in a game.
Minnesota also announced that center back Morris Duggan is being loaned to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship. Duggan, a third-round draft pick last winter, had already signed with RIFC before being drafted and taking his MLS chance. He’s played four games for the Loons this season, including his debut first-team start in the team’s most recent game, a win against Necaxa.
Duggan, a native of Germany who played college soccer at Marshall, also occupied an international slot on the Loons roster. His loan gives Minnesota the flexibility to potentially add another international player in the summer transfer window, without having to try to purchase a spot from another MLS team. Online rumors have linked Minnesota to Argentinian midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, who currently plays for Tucumán in his country’s top division.
