With its star player suspended and back home in Argentina, and three others having traveled to Central and South America all week, Minnesota United opened its season with a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas suffered its first season-opening loss since 2009.

Mender Garcia, the Loons' starting striker, scored a 48th-minute goal that stood the rest of the night as the game-winner.

It was Garcia's second goal as a Loon, in his first full MLS season.

Garcia started at striker after Luis Amarilla couldn't get to Dallas in time after he returned home to Paraguay to finalize his U.S. work green card.

Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales did the same, traveling to and from their home country. Each made it in time to play Saturday on a night when the Loons started the season without absent star Emanuel Reynoso, who was suspended by MLS two weeks ago for not reporting for preseason training.

Garcia scored that second MLS goal and did it in the 48th minute after FC Dallas had the better of the first-half play.

It came after Garcia pounced on the rebound of a Franco Fragapane well inside the 18-yard box after Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes stopped Fragapane's left-footed volley strike, but couldn't keep it from bounding back to Garcia.

Garcia was there, bouncing a shot over a prone Paes and into the net.

Garcia had two more chances to give the Loons a two-goal lead, but was denied both. Included was one where his coach and teammates pleaded for a penalty call just outside the 18-yard box that never came.

FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha misplaced a ball in the middle of the field that Garcia took and ran long and free with Ibeagha chases after him until Paes came far out of goal to obstruct Garcia's path. That allowed Ibeagha to knock Garcia off the ball from behind.

Garcia went down hard and remained on the field while video-review seeking whether a penalty should have called ruled play be carried on.

With Reynoso still missing, Heath adjusted his starting 11, moving versatile Robin Lod from the central midfield into Reynoso's "No. 10" playmaking spot between Fragapane on the left and Hlongwane on the right.

"Robin is Robin," Heath said after training Friday. "He's the ultimate professional, low maintenance. He just gets on with his job and I know whether we go 4-3-3 (formation), change it to a 3 (man backline) or we play our same shape and put Robin underneath, I know he'll gives us a performance that will sort of minimize the loss of Rey."

Restricted designated player Mender Garcia moved into the 11 and the striker spot held in preseason by Paraguayan Luis Amarilla, who, like Honduran teammates Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales, went home this week to facilitate his U.S. work green card but didn't get back in time to meet his teammates in Dallas and make the starting 11.

Substitutes included Rosales, midfielder Hassani Dotson in his first game back since season-ending ACL surgery last April, right-back starter late last season D.J. Taylor on the 20-man, game-day roster.

Dotson saw his first action in 10 months when he came on in the 63rd minute with his team's clinging to its 1-0 lead.

Heath indicated on Friday that Dotson likely would play some, but wouldn't go into the starting 11 until the home opener in two weeks after next week's bye.

The game was played on a cloudy Saturday night with the temperature 49 degrees, unusually cool for a Loons visit to Texas. They often have played in 95-degree heat in late-summer visits.

