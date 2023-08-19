In a business where they claim to play 'em one at a time, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has his team aimed at two things when it resumes MLS regular-season play on Sunday.

Win at least five of 12 remaining games, play better at home and keep the best players playing their best, as they did during the just-completed inaugural CONCACAF Leagues Cup tournament.

That should get them back in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, best in the West.

"If we can win five and draw one, that gives us a good chance," Heath said. "The fact we're the only team that has made the playoffs four years on the trot in the West, that's something we should be really proud of and I don't want to lose that. I want to take this and keep going. So it's five for sure and I've spoken to the lads about it."

The Loons play at New York City FC on Sunday after they reached the final eight of 47 teams competing in Leagues Cup.

They're 7-8-7 overall and 10th in the Western Conference, one point outside the nine-team playoff line. They're also four points away from fifth place and three points away from 13th in the 14-team West.

The Loons advanced from their three-team group in Leagues Cup play and won at Columbus and beat Liga MX's Toluca at home — both on penalty-kick shootouts — in the first two knockout rounds.

They were knocked out 5-0 by Nashville SC in the quarterfinals and now are something of a crossroads. Do they use those five bonus games as a springboard to the MLS finish and a playoff spot — or do they experience a post-tournament run letdown?

"In any tournament, your goal is to play all the games," Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair said. "We played two less than we wanted. We need that to give us a hunger to push into the playoffs and get a CONCACAF spot. Trophies are what we all play for."

The Loons are 2-2-6 at home, their only victories 1-0 over Houston in May and 4-1 over Portland in July. They've won five times away from Allianz Field. Only Real Salt Lake has won more on the road with six.

The Loons will play seven of their final 12 games at home. Defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp said the more and sooner the better.

"If I know anything about our group, the more games the better because we're a rhythm team," Trapp said. "We need to get guys comfortable with each other, playing with each other. Outside of our last [Leagues Cup] game, we had some really great performances. I think we can build off those. You're always better off playing games, testing yourself, ironing out details."

Right-side attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane's seven goals in Leagues Cup were second only to Miami superstar Lionel Messi, pending Saturday night's Miami-Nashville title game. All seven came within the 18-yard box, most in the tournament. Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso's six assists were the most in Leagues Cup play entering Saturday's final.

Joseph Rosales' improved play from both midfielder and left back helped, too. Recently reacquired midfielder Ján Greguš is available after a mid-tournament trade with Nashville.

Heath was asked if Reynoso and Hlongwane can keep that kind of production up.

"They have to keep that up to give us a chance," Heath said. "They're two really good players for us."

Heath also said recently acquired striker Teemu Pukki must turn his many chances into goals. He has scored once, in his second MLS game, since his arrival and hasn't scored in six games since then. Attacker Franco Fragapane hasn't scored a goal in MLS or Leagues Cup play this season.

Heath called Fragapane "inconsistent" and "frustrated" by his slump and being subbed out in second halves.

"We need our big players to come through," Heath said. "Honestly, we need Teemu to start scoring some goals. He had two or three chances against Nashville, but that will come. We need Teemu between now and end of season to get us another seven or eight goals. He's capable of that. If he does, if Rey and Bongi continue to play like they have, we'll give ourselves a great chance."