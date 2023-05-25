Emanuel Reynoso joined Minnesota United's training session Thursday in Blaine, another step in his ongoing odyssey back to the Loons' lineup.

As planned, the attacking midfielder and two-time All-Star kept his activities light. Coach Adrian Heath is in no hurry to press Reynoso into service. The Argentine jogged with teammates and continued conditioning on the far side of the field as the group began a light practice.

"He's all right. He's tight," Heath said. "I think he had his toughest two or three days prior today. I would think by next week we would expect him to start to join in with the group. I would think a full session. If you look at him, he hasn't played in five or six months now."

Heath declined to set a return date.

"When he's ready," Heath said, "he'll be ready."

Reynoso, who was suspended by MLS in February for not reporting to the Loons, traveled from his home in Argentina and arrived in the Twin Cities on May 6. MLS lifted his suspension May 16, freeing him for full team participation. But United's hectic schedule of three games — including trips to Portland and Houston — has disrupted any hopes of normalcy.

"Although it's been 10 days," goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair said, "today was kind of one of the first days it was normal to be in the locker room [with Reynoso]."