Minnesota United overcomes CF Montreal with its first and only goal of the season

Manager Eric Ramsay switched his side this season to play with two forwards and three midfielders, rather than last season’s setup, when the numbers in those two areas were usually reversed. So far, the tactical change has worked wonders for the team’s defense, which put the wraps on LAFC last week and held Montreal to virtually nothing this week. Forwards Oluwaseyi and Yeboah, though, have yet to figure out how to make it work offensively, other than managing to force a defensive mistake — or combining on a set piece, as they did for the goal.