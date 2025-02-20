On Wednesday, British oddsmakers caused a bit of a panic among Minnesota United fans. Sky Bet UK installed Loons coach Eric Ramsay as a 2-1 favorite to be the next manager of second-division side Swansea City, touching off speculation — and worry — that the Welshman was headed home.
Minnesota United coach Eric Ramsay shoots down notion he’s headed to Swansea City
A stir began when Ramsay was made a betting favorite to take the job where he began his career.
Rest easy, Loons fans: The coach says he’s not going anywhere, calling the rumors “a bit of smoke without fire.”
“I started my career there, I’m a Welsh guy, and now having taken my first steps as a head coach, I’m sure that every time that job comes up it will be one that I’d be linked with,” he said, speculating that the same would be true for jobs at other Welsh clubs, including Cardiff City and Wrexham. “It’s certainly nothing I’ve had on my radar, nor anything that I’ve spoken to anyone about.”
Swansea City sits 17th of 24 teams in the Championship, the English second division, and hasn’t been back to the Premier League since being relegated at the end of the 2018 season. The Swans have had five permanent managers since that relegation, including three in the past three seasons.
Ramsay, who in addition to his Welsh experience had high-profile coaching jobs with Chelsea and with Manchester United, is likely to be continuously linked with jobs across the British leagues.
“I’m sure it’s the sort of thing that we’ll see from time to time, but at the moment I’m very much focused on what I’m doing here, and I’m really excited for the season to start — so certainly not distracted in any way,” he said.
