Reusse: Once we fight past soccer oddities, we see much to like about Minnesota United

Yes, I had great hope to become a soccer aficionado on that happy day 8½ years ago in St. Paul’s Lowertown. And as impressive though it was when Allianz Field opened in 2019 as another first-class venue for the Twin Cities, and as impressive as has been ownership’s ever-increasing budget for its futbol operation, I find myself completely confused as our Loons are about to open their ninth MLS season Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Football Club.