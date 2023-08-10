Minnesota United plays on in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal for prize money, a CONCACAF Champions Cup spot and more.

The Loons play with — and for — themselves Friday at Nashville.

In a season sidetracked so far by injuries, inconsistency and recent additions, they've come together, forged in the crucible of an 47-team tournament that featured every club from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

If the Loons win Friday, they'll be one of only four teams left — and three of those will get a prestigious Champions Cup spot.

"If we were to get a result, we're one game away from making Champions League, which we always talk about when the season starts," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "And we're that much closer to winning a really big tournament. I think this is the beginning of something that will grow and grow and there would be a lot of prestige to win Leagues Cup in its opening year."

They've won not one, but two penalty-kick shootouts to get there during a five-week suspension of the MLS regular season.

And right on time.

"With how the season has gone, this tournament has come at a really good time for us," Loons defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp said. "Every time you play a game that matters, that helps the group grow. We're building performances and confidence and integrating new pieces into the group."

They were the second and last team to advance beyond their three-team group. But they beat Columbus and Liga MX's Deportivo Toluca in knockout rounds on penalty kicks that have seemed more the norm than the unusual during Leagues Cup play.

Stars emerge

The Loons have reached the quarterfinals with star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso leading the tournament in assists with six in four games. Attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has done the same in goals scored, with seven that tie him for the tournament lead with a guy from Miami named Lionel Messi.

The Loons have been unified by those two penalty-kick shootouts anchored by goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

They've advanced with such recently acquired players as Finland's Teemu Pukki, South Korea's Sang Bin Jeong and England's Ethan Bristow all getting integrated into the team. Newcomer Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is expected back healthy Friday; he hasn't played since the group-stage opener on July 23.

The Loons will play the rest of their season without Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga because of season-ending injuries. Former Loons midfielder Jan Gregus has returned in a trade but isn't eligible to play in Leagues Cup.

"It's the mood in the group," Heath said. "We have a really good group and it bodes well for what comes after this tournament. There's nothing like winning for that. You get to penalties and it sort of enhances everything. For Dayne, it has been outstanding."

The Loons beat Toluca 4-2 on penalty kicks on Friday after the teams tied 2-2 in regulation time. They beat Columbus 4-3 on PKs before that after they tied 3-3.

"That brings tons of camaraderie," Loons defender D.J. Taylor said. "All we want to do is win and make each other happy, as long as we keep fighting for us and as long as we keep the streak going."

Prize money builds

They have fought for each other, fought to outlast Columbus and Toluca on penalty shots, fought for their share of $40 million in prize money. Teams reportedly earn $100,000 for each game played in the knockout round and $50,000 for each knockout win. The Leagues Cup winner will receive nearly $2 million, according to multiple reports.

In its inaugural season, the Leagues Cup is still far behind South America's club tournament Copa Libertadores, established in 1960, and which pays teams more for reaching group play than the Leagues Cup will give its champion.

But then there's the handsome cup itself the winner will take home.

Soccer worldwide is all about winning trophies.

"Fighting for silverware is completely different," Taylor said. "The money talks for the players. In Leagues Cup we get paid more than we do in MLS. It's super exciting for us and it brings us together."

Taylor will earn a $98,261 salary for the 2023 season, according to MLS Players Association figures.

That season resumes Aug. 20 at New York City FC, with a sprint to the finish for the final 12 games. The Loons currently are 10th in the Western Conference, one point behind Houston and the final playoff spot. Oddly, the Loons have been better on the road with a 5-6-1 regular-season record. They're 2-2-6 in MLS play at Allianz Field.

"We know the last 12 games are going to be difficult games," Trapp said. "They're going to be like a final. Preparing ourselves in this tournament hopefully is going to be a great springboard for the rest of the season — and it's a trophy to win, right? Guys are really gravitating and focusing on that."