7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles FC • Allianz Field • BSN Extra/Ch. 23, 1500 AM

Preview: Loons coach Adrian Heath is holding out hope that forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane will play again this season now that he likely is out four to six weeks. "Maybe we'll see him again, but it's going to be tough," Heath said. "Maybe if we get in the playoffs and get on a run. He said he recovers pretty quickly." … LAFC is 0-1-2 all-time in Minnesota, making the Loons one of two opponents the team has visited at least three times and never beaten. LA Galaxy is the other (0-5-2). … The Loons have lost three consecutive games for the third time this season; it's the first time in team history they have lost three in a row via shutout. … England-born and raised, Heath wore a black armband Saturday at Portland to honor Queen Elizabeth II. "It's hard to speak about the Queen and not get emotional. My mum has been to bits with it because she has grown up with her. My mum is 83. The Queen means everything to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. You've seen the outpouring in England and people turning up. It's going to be a rough few days for a lot of people back home." ... LAFC's appeal of a red card issued to defender Ryan Hollingshead in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas was denied, leaving him suspended for this game.

Injuries: The Loons' latest injury list terms Emanuel Reynoso and Hlongwane as questionable, even though Heath said Hlongwane is likely out at least four weeks. Hassani Dotson (knee surgery), Jacori Hayes (lower leg) and Bakaye Dibassy (ruptured quadricep tendon) all are out for the season. D Callum Montgomery (thigh) is out, too. LAFC list no injuries.