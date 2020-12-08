Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath’s is going with the same 11 and the same 4-2-3-1 formation tonight in what he calls the franchise’s biggest game ever, in the Western Conference final at Seattle.

Heath is sticking with the same front four that has sparked his team to identical 3-0 victories in its last three games, including two to start the playoffs.

That means Robin Lod up top with Kevin Molino on the left, Emanuel Reynoso in the middle and Ethan Finlay on the right side for a team that has thrived since playing that group together.

Lod liked playing on the right side, but the Loons have kept this unbeaten streak – 10 games and counting at 6-0-4 – alive in the “false” striker position he has played with the Finnish national team.

Heath said Lod gives the Loons another player who understands the game and can join with Molino, Reynoso and Finlay.

“We wanted to see it in a game and whgen you see it in a game and we score three goals and play well, then you decide to let it go again,” Heath said. “Now we’ve gotten to the stage when it’s picking itself. It’d be silly of us to change it when it’s going so well and the players enjoy playing in that system. So we’ll keep it going.”

Defensive midfielder and captain Ozzie Alonso is started for the second consecutive game after he hadn’t start for two months because of injury. He’s doing it of course in the city where he played 10 seasons for the Sounders.

Tonight’s winner advances to play at Columbus Crew Saturday in the MLS Cup final.

Here’s the Loons lineup:

Robin Lod

Kevin Molino Emanuel Reynoso Ethan Finlay

Ozzie Alonso Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper Bakaye Dibassy Michael Boxall Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair