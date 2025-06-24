Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference action

Houston Dynamo (5-8-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-4-6, fourth in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -116, Houston +294, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United faces the Houston Dynamo in conference action.
United is 5-4-5 in Western Conference play. United has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.
The Dynamo are 4-6-4 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 1-7-1 when they score only one goal.
The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has eight goals and four assists for United. Robin Lod has scored two goals over the last 10 games.