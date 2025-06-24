Sports

Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference action

Houston Dynamo (5-8-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-4-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 6:17AM

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -116, Houston +294, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United faces the Houston Dynamo in conference action.

United is 5-4-5 in Western Conference play. United has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Dynamo are 4-6-4 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 1-7-1 when they score only one goal.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has eight goals and four assists for United. Robin Lod has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Ponce has four goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Ondrej Lingr has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured), Samuel Shashoua (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Jack Mcglynn (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Daniel Steres (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

