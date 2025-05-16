Minnesota United hosts Saint Louis City SC in conference action

Saint Louis City SC (2-6-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-3-4, fourth in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -189, Saint Louis +469, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and Saint Louis City SC square off in Western Conference play.
United is 3-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks third in the league giving up only 13 goals.
Saint Louis is 2-4-5 against Western Conference teams. Saint Louis is 1-4 in games decided by one goal.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored five goals and added three assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.