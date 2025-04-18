FC Dallas (3-3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-1-3, second in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -155, FC Dallas +389, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Dallas in Western Conference play.
United is 2-1-2 in conference matchups. United ranks sixth in the Western Conference drawing 41 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.
Dallas is 3-2-1 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and one assist for United. Kelvin Yeboah has four goals.