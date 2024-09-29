“I’m really pleased in the last two games Robin is back to his creative best,” Ramsay said. “He’s one who suffered through the early months of the summer for lots of changes in positions and us really relying on him to fill gaps because of his versatility. Now you’re seeing the best version of Rob in the areas of the pitch that are most suited to his skill set. On his day, he’s one of the most creative players, one of the most valuable players on the top of the pitch in this division.”