Born in Ghana and now an Italian citizen, Kelvin Yeboah has played in Belgium, Germany, France, Austria and Italy, all before his 25th birthday.
Minnesota United tops Colorado 3-0 as Kelvin Yeboah scores two more goals
Kelvin Yeboah on Saturday scored his sixth and seventh goals - in just six games since he signed with Minnesota as a designated player in late July.
But he’s finding a home in Minnesota with the kind of goal scoring his new team seemingly has searched since the Loons’ inaugural MLS season in 2017.
Yeboah scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Colorado at Allianz Field on a beautiful autumn night that felt more like summer.
Included was a goal that deflected off his face 16 minutes in.
“I saw it coming,” Yeboah said. “But it was instinct.”
Yeboah has scored seven goals in six games since he signed as a designated player in late July. Those two goals fueled the Loons’ first home MLS victory in more than two months; they last won at Allianz Field 2-0 over San Jose on July 20.
“He certainly has been exactly what we really hoped he’d be, a real reference point No. 9, someone who really pushes the culture,” Loons coach Eric Ramsay said. “Now we’ve got a good thing going with how it all feels and the energy and commitment from the group. He’s played a really big part in taking that to the next level beyond goals. He defends really well. He stays really connected to the team. He’s a very disciplined player.
“As much I hope the goals continue, I also hope that side continues because that’s just as important for us.”
When asked if Yeboah can continue the goal-a-game pace, Robin Lod said: “If he plays like that, for sure. He has the confidence and the skills and the talent.”
Hassani Dotson added a third goal in the 82nd minute with a solo run across the top of the penalty box. He struck a leftfooted shot inside the left post for his fourth goal this season.
The Loons (13-12-6). are 6-6-4 at home and 7-6-2 away from Allianz Field. They delivered a defensive performance anchored by a three-center back line that Ramsay praised.
“I just said to the players I loved everything about their performance,” Ramsay said. “It was a really good performance. I think we’re hitting our stride just at the right time, which is really important…The back line was really, really good and we’ve been crying out for a complete disciplined 90-minute performance from the back line and that was as good as it gets.”
The Rapids (15-11-5) entered Saturday as one of three Western Conference team that have already clinched a playoff spot, joining first-place L.A. Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.
Ramsay called his team’s performance on both sides of the ball “the best one [this season] for sure.”
“I’ve talked about the need for complete performances and be really dominant in all phases of the game at home and you’re seen that tonight,” Ramsay said. “You’ve seen an accomplished performance that was comfortable against a team right at the top of the table, a real threat on its day. We were composed and connected as a team.”
The Loons have three regular-season games left in their chase for one of the two playoffs play-in spots, eighth and ninth in the Western Conference standings. With 45 points they are tied for the ninth and last playoff spot with Portland, which played to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver; both teams are eight points clear of 10th-place Dallas.
The Loons are 5-2 in their past seven MLS games, dating to that last home victory in July.
“We are trying to win as many games now in the last three games and see where they put us,” Lod said. “We’re showing we’re peaking in the right moment so hopefully we just keep going. Our confidence is really good.”
The Loons scored in that 16th minute when left-side wing Joseph Rosales’ cross went across the 18-yard box to Lod, whose contorted left-footed volley bounded off the grass and deflected off a defender toward Yeboah. The striker leaned forward and redirected the ball past goalkeeper Zach Steffen, who dove left while Yeboah’s deflected shot went the other way and into the goal.
It was Lod’s 15th assist this season. That ties him for a club record with former teammate Darwin Quintero.
“I’m really pleased in the last two games Robin is back to his creative best,” Ramsay said. “He’s one who suffered through the early months of the summer for lots of changes in positions and us really relying on him to fill gaps because of his versatility. Now you’re seeing the best version of Rob in the areas of the pitch that are most suited to his skill set. On his day, he’s one of the most creative players, one of the most valuable players on the top of the pitch in this division.”
Yeboah scored again in the 59th minute when fellow newcomer Joaquin Pereyra fed him a perfect setup pass coming out of a throw-in. Yeboah shuffled the ball from one foot to the other before striking a right-footed shot from 15 yards out that beat Steffen just inside the left post.
The Loons played Saturday without injured striker Teemu Pukki and wingback DJ Taylor, both of whom were listed out because of thigh injuries. Veteran defender Zarek Valentin was out, too, because of a lower-leg injury.
Ramsay again went with a three center-back back line, with Michael Boxall and his new one-year contract extension on the left side along with Jefferson Diaz and Carlos Harvey. That left struggling Micky Tapias out of the 11 but among substitutes that included Sang Bin Jeong, Tani Oluwaseyi and Franco Fragapane, among others.
The Loond have games this week at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and at Vancouver on Saturday. The Loons conclude with a Decision Day home game against St. Louis City SC on Oct. 19 after a brief FIBA schedule break.
Kelvin Yeboah on Saturday scored his sixth and seventh goals - in just six games since he signed with Minnesota as a designated player in late July.