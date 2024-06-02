ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the first half, Robin Lod and Kervin Arriaga added second-half goals and Minnesota United dealt D.C. United its seventh straight defeat with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (8-3-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute and held it until halftime when Oluwaseyi used Bongokuhle Hlongwane's first assist to score his seventh goal of the season.

Lod took passes from Oluwaseyi and defender Devin Padelford in the 67th minute to score for a fifth time and make it 2-0. It was the first career assist for Padelford in his 10th start and 11th appearance this season after subbing in eight times last season, his first.

Arriaga notched his third goal of the season, unassisted in the 83rd minute for a 3-0 lead.

Sporting KC (2-9-5) avoided the shutout three minutes later when Johnny Russell took a pass from Dániel Sallói to score his second goal of the campaign. Sallói's assist was his third.

Sporting KC is winless in its last 10 matches to fall into a last-place tie with the San Jose Earthquakes in the Western Conference.

Dayne St. Claire did not have a save in goal for Minnesota United. Tim Melia stopped three shots for Sporting KC.

Minnesota United began DC United's seven-match slide with a 2-1 victory at home.

Sporting KC returns home — where it is winless in its last six matches — to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Minnesota United will host FC Dallas on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport