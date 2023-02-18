Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota United finished preseason play and went winless in three games at the Coachella Invitational after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Vancouver.

Loons coach Adrian Heath promised an 11 that would approximate next Saturday's lineup at FC Dallas. Newly acquired left-footed defender Miguel Tapias cleared his immigration paperwork and went straight into the starting 11 at left back alongside veterans Kemar Lawrence, Michael Boxall and Zarek Valentin on the backline.

Wil Trapp, Robin Lod and second-teamer Molik Jesse Khan played in the midfield, with Khan starting while Kervin Arriaga was away pursuing a U.S. green card. Striker Luis Amarilla and wingers Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane started up front.

Midfielder Hassani Dotson saw some second-half sub action on his road back from season-ending knee surgery last year.

The Loons lost their three games near Palm Springs, Calif., by a combined 7-1 score, although they played mostly second-teamers in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.

They now head home, with suspended star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso absent, to train in Blaine for next Saturday's opener.

