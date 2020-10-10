Minnesota United FC (6-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-4-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action.

FC Dallas is 4-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. Thiago Santos leads the MLS with six cards, all of them yellow. FC Dallas has 29 cards with one red card.

Minnesota United FC is 6-4-4 against conference opponents. Minnesota United FC ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 85 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Kevin Molino has six goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC so far this season. Robin Lod has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Chase Gasper.