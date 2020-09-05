Real Salt Lake (2-1-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC aims to break a four-game skid when it hosts Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United FC is 4-3-2 in Western Conference games. Ike Opara leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with two goals. Minnesota United FC has scored 20 goals.

Real Salt Lake is 2-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake has 11 of its 15 goals in the second half of games, scoring eight in the final 15 minutes play.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Gregus has one goal and three assists so far for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has three goals in eight games for Minnesota United FC.

Damir Kreilach has three goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake. Corey Baird has two goals in six games for Real Salt Lake.

SEASON SO FAR: Minnesota United FC: Averaging 2.5 goals, 1.5 assists, 6.9 shots on goal and 7.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: Averaging 1.9 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Brent Kallman.

Real Salt Lake: Douglas Martinez (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).