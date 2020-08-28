Minnesota United FC (3-1-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (1-1-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action.

FC Dallas went 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 at home a season ago. FC Dallas scored 57 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 50.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 15-11-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 10-1-6 in home games. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals last season and recorded 33 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Brent Kallman.