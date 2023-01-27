Minnesota United played Philadelphia Union to a 2-2 draw in a preseason friendly on Friday morning while training near Orlando.
Veteran Robin Lod and Diogo Pacheco each scored equalizer goals for the Loons, Lod just before halftime and Pacheco in the 77th minute. A former University of Akron player originally from Portugal, Pacheco scored three goals in 22 games for the club's MNUFC2 reserve team last season.
The Loons will complete their friendly-game schedule while training in Florida against Orlando City on Wednesday before they return to Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals
Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Loons
Minnesota United FC plays to draw in friendly with Philadelphia
The Loons' goals came from veteran Robin Lod and MNUFC2 product Diogo Pacheco.
Wild
Watch: Wild's Ryan Reaves on Star Tribune Instagram Live
Reaves was joined by Star Tribune hockey writer Sarah McLellan for an Instagram Live chat. There was no shortage of questions from hockey fans.
Twins
Joe Mauer voted into Minnesota Twins' Hall of Fame
A three-time batting champion as a catcher, Mauer retired following the 2018 season. The induction ceremony will be held in August before a game at Target Field.
Sports
Rodney Terry constantly auditioning as Texas interim coach
Every game the Texas Longhorns play feels like an audition for interim coach Rodney Terry.