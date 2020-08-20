Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (3-0-2, second in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in first home game of the season.

Minnesota United FC went 15-11-8 overall a season ago while going 10-1-6 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

Sporting Kansas City finished 10-16-8 overall a season ago while going 7-6-4 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 67.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Thomas Chacon (injured), Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Andreu Fontas (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured).