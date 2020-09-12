Minnesota United FC (5-3-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-3-2, third in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Molino leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after notching two goals against FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-3-2 against Western Conference teams. Gadi Kinda is third in MLS action with four goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 21 goals.

Minnesota United FC is 6-3-2 in conference games. Minnesota United FC is 2-1-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with two assists. has three goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Molino has four goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC this year. has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman.